A missing pets group has slammed the “deliberate” poisoning of a cat in Dundee

It’s believed Pumba ingested anti-freeze or rat poison in Buttars Road, earlier this week.

When he was found, Pumba suffered four seizures and had to be taken to a vet. It’s hoped that he will make a full recovery.

Members from Missing Pets Dundee and Angus have expressed anger over the attack.

Nicky Beaton said: “It’s terrible and such a shame.

“He is a couthy boy and we hope he can make a full recovery from this.

“It’s not confirmed if it was anti-freeze or rat poison but we were told it was deliberate, which is just horrible.”

In March, three-year-old Sox was found howling in pain under a car in Balgowan Avenue in Kirkton.

Despite vets battling to save him for 24 hours, the animal died from suspected poisoning.

In February, the Scottish SPCA confirmed at least two cat deaths were also from poisoning.

Symptoms of poisoning include vomiting, seeming depressed or overly sleepy, appearing uncoordinated, having seizures and difficulty breathing.

Signs of anti-freeze poisoning can show 30 minutes after ingestion and it can be two to three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.