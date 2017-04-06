Residents of Lochee in Dundee have voiced their anger over flytipping.

An array of household items — including televisions, beds and mattresses — have been dumped near homes in Burnside Walk and have now been there for more than a month.

Local residents are calling for greater action, including the installation of security cameras, in a bid to tackle the culprits.

Evelyn Hill, 60, said she was now resigned to flytipping being “a fact of life”, adding: “The latest rubbish has been there for well over a month.

“I have seen it worse. It gets cleaned away and then we’ll get another load in the area. I’ve accepted it is a fact of life now.”

Anthony Walker, 40, a customer service manager, said it was bringing the area down.

He said: “Generally, it tends to be household rubbish that is being dumped.

“We had an incident a few years back when items were set alight near to houses.

“It is a concern and is bringing the area down.”

Tahir Islam, 57, feared the rubbish was encouraging more flytippers to add to the growing pile of mess.

He said: “It started with a television, then a bed and more and more items have been added since.

“A number of kids play in the area, so it is always a concern someone might get injured by one of the sharp edges on some of the abandoned wood.

“The whole area has had its share of problems with rubbish being dumped in recent years.

“I think cameras might be a solution to try to catch the culprits.”

Pamela King, 50, who has lived in the area for more than seven years, said: “It is certainly a frustration.

“When I moved into the area, it was no way near as bad as it is now. The flats we live in are great, but incidents like this are certainly bringing the area down. There needs to be a better solution to tackling flytipping or, at the very minimum, better ways of policing it.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “So-called flytipping is completely anti-social and blights the communities and areas where it goes on.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has in place robust procedures to deter this type of behaviour.”