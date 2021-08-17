News / Local / Fife Anger at Leven roadworks as business owner claims workers dug into his cellar By Alasdair Clark August 17, 2021, 12:50 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 3:59 pm Businesses in Leven claim roadworks on Commercial Road are causing chaos – with workers digging into the cellar of a pizza restaurant. The roadworks are under way in a bid to improve access and encourage more pupils to walk to school. But while they welcome the improvements, local business owners have hit out at the council over how the work has been carried out. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe