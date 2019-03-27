Anger as vandals set fire to Dundee playpark for third time in a year

A Fintry stalwart has been left “severely disappointed” following a blaze that ripped through a kids’ playpark.

A wheelie bin is thought to have been set alight on Sunday evening beside the children’s slide in Powrie Park.

Management at the Powrie Bar believe the bin could have been taken from outside the premises, as they described the thefts as a common occurance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the park, near Findhorn Street, at 8.27pm on Sunday.

It is at least the third time that the play area has been set on fire since last year, leading residents to make a plea for CCTV installation.

Ron Neave, chairman of Fintry Community Council, said: “It’s upsetting that this is happening because we have gone out of our way to find funding, and the park has not been looked after.

“The refurbishment last year cost £120,000, and if the area is going to continue to be vandalised, it’ll just cost more money. Two or three fires took place last year and the small swings had to be removed – a replacement swing would cost in the region of £800.”

Mr Neave says the community council is in talks with Dundee City Council in regards to installing CCTV cameras in the park.

Locals have also expressed concerns. Alan Mainds, 52, a labourer from Fintry, said: “This kind of thing happens all the time.”

Zoe Mitchell, 20, a nursery worker from Fintry, said: “It’s not very fair for the little ones.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Operations control mobilised one fire engine and firefighters extinguished the flames involving a bin and park equipment.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police were not called to the scene and Dundee City Council is assessing the extent of the damage.