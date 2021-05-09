Anger as thieves smash into Angus dessert bar and steal entire stock

The owner of an Angus dessert bar has voiced her frustration after thugs broke into her shop and stole all of the stock.

Slice of Forfar, on Castle Street in the town, had its front door smashed by thieves on Saturday night into Sunday morning, who then took all of its desserts, as well as the trays they’re made in.

The door was badly damaged during the incident, with glass and blood belonging to the crooks on the floor of the shop.

‘I’ll have to alter my recipes’

Owner Klaudia Zablocka said: “The police phoned me at 9.30am on Sunday morning, looking for the owner of the shop, to say someone had broken in.

“All the food from the shop was taken during the incident, as well as the trays.

“It’s a real inconvenience to me as these trays are especially for making the desserts we offer – so I’ll either have to alter my recipes or go into Dundee to get new equipment.”

Klaudia, 24, who trained at college as a pastry chef, hopes to have the shop back open to customers by Tuesday.

Not sure what to say 🙄The shop got broken into during the night, all the food got stolen including the trays 🤦‍♀️… Posted by Slice of Forfar on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Slice of Forfar only opened at the start of February and Klaudia admits it’s frustrating that damage has already been done.

‘It’s really frustrating’

“We’re just on the high street in Forfar and it looks like whoever it was was just hungry and wanted some food because none of our tills or anything like that have been touched,” she said.

“I think it has been some drunk people or something like that who have decided they wanted to break in and take whatever they wanted.

“It’s really frustrating.”

Klaudia’s shop has been one of the most popular local businesses during lockdown and her desserts have made waves among locals.

After posting the damage on social media, many got in touch to express their disgust.

One woman said: “We saw you this morning when out for a walk, bloody awful that nothing is sacred in the town, hope they catch them.”

Another added: “I am so sorry to hear about your shop – hope the low-lives who did this get caught and charged. What the hell is wrong with people.”

Police checked CCTV in the area but could not get a view of the incident, according to Klaudia.

The spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 8.55am on Sunday, 9 May, 2021, we received a report of an attempted break-in to a premises on Castle Street, Forfar.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”