Anger as sex toys sold next to kids’ shampoo in Dundee store

A Dundee mum has slammed a local bargain store for selling adult sex toys just feet away from kids’ shampoo.

Pictures taken inside the Poundland store in the Wellgate show an adult vibrator available to buy for just £1.

The mum claimed the “bullet” has no place inside a family store or shopping centre.

She said: “I couldn’t believe they were selling this type of thing on the shelves.

“The placement of it is off too – it’s right beside some children’s products.

“Two steps to the right and you have kids’ shampoos and products with Olaf from the film Frozen on them.”

The concerned mum said she felt she had no other option but to boycott the store until the shop removes the items from its shelves.

She added: “I used to come in here with my kids to buy them a treat.

“I can’t see myself going back when it is selling stuff like that.

“Those types of items belong in a shop like Ann Summers, not in a store that is also selling products aimed at kids.

“I realise there is a need to sell contraceptives.

“But if it wants to sell products like that the customer should have to approach staff.”

Another parent claimed her six-year-old daughter had picked up another adult toy in the shop believing it was a pair of rabbit ears.

She said: “My daughter has ADHD and thought it was rabbit ears.

“Items like that should not be on sale in a store like Poundland.

“I realise the products are on the top shelf but does Poundland need to tout stuff like this?”

A spokesman for Poundland said: “Our bunny is not to everyone’s taste. Frankly, we’re surprised someone else is surprised we sell our £1 vibrating bullet.

“It’s been on sale for a decade or more from precisely the same top shelf in all our stores.”

Peter Aitken, centre manager of the Wellgate said: “Poundland is a well-respected value retailer that stocks thousands of well-priced products for all of the community.

“While we are of course sorry that embarrassment has been caused, on this occasion, we would ask for any complaints to be directed to the retailer.”