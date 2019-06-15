Anger as scammers try to profit from death of Neomi with fake funeral fund

People have voiced their disgust and anger after a fake fundraising page claiming to be collecting money for the funeral of Neomi Smith was uncovered.

The page, on crowdfunding page Go Get Funding, gives the impression it was set up by a grieving grandparent. It has since been suspended.

Neomi, 23, died last Saturday after an incident in Brechin’s Swan Street. Keith Rizzo, 23, has been charged with her murder.

The bogus page, which had a picture of Neomi on it, contained the message: “Totally heart- broken to have my youngest granddaughter Neomi taken from me so suddenly.

“You were my little princess and will always have a special place in my heart. Gone but never forgotten. Love you to the moon and back.”

While still visible in posts on social media, if the link is clicked, a message reads: “This donation form is temporarily inactive due to a billing issue. Please contact the organisation so they can rectify this. Sorry for this inconvenience”

Go Get Funding said they would help those who might have donated funds retrieve them.

One Facebook user posted to warn the page is a scam and said Neomi’s family had made no plea to help raise money for the funeral, nor would they be.

The woman said: “Under no circumstances donate to these pages. It is a scam and there will be no fundraising page of any kind created by the family.”

Facebook users were quick to voice their anger.

One woman said: “This world can be such a messed up place!

“I hope the person who’s made such an inconsiderate disgusting gesture is caught.”

Police Scotland said they had been notified about the page but as it has since been removed, at this stage there would be no further action taken.

A spokeswoman for Go Get Funding said: “It is very common across all crowdfunding platforms, not just ours, for fake or copycat campaigns to be created by fraudsters.

“They will usually use campaigns that are highly emotive such as funerals and memorials or animal cruelty where donors may not be as guarded regarding donating as they may not even consider someone would be heartless enough to create such an account.

“We have a number of measures in place to try to minimise such campaigns appearing on our site, but it is incredibly difficult to identify all fake campaigns.

“We are incredibly grateful for the immense support we get from our crowdfunding community and also the families and friends who are extremely vigilant and will notify us, often within hours, of a fake campaign appearing and, in almost all cases, before any donations have been made. I believe this was the case in relation to the campaign you are referring to.

“If donations have been made (in most cases the first few donations are made by the fraudster themselves to try to make the campaign look genuine), we provide the guidance and support needed to ensure the donors are able to retrieve any donations that have been made via the various payment processors we use.”

Local councillor for Brechin, Bob Myles, said: “It’s absolutely despicable. It’s an absolute tragedy for the family. Why people think they can cash in on the back of this just beggars belief.”

Keith Rizzo appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last Tuesday charged with Neomi’s murder.

The 23-year-old made no plea. He is due to appear in court again next week.