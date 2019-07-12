Anger as motorbikes stolen from Arbroath home while family are on holiday

A motorbike enthusiast is offering a £500 reward for the safe recovery of two family vehicles stolen from a locked shed at his home.

Andy Jones, 51, was furious after a pair of motorbikes were stolen from the shed at his Arbroath home only two days after he and his family went on holiday to Menorca.

Andy, a self-employed floor layer, said: “We left to go on holiday last Friday and on the Sunday I got a phonecall to say that the bikes had been stolen from my shed at home.

“The shed was locked so someone has had to break in to get at the bikes. I reckon someone had been watching and knew that we were away and chose to break in once we had left home.

“It’s horrible to think that we were targeted and that someone watched and waited until we were away before breaking in.”

One of the bikes belonged to Andy himself, while the other was his 15-year-old son Aaron’s.

He added: “That bike is Aaron’s pride and joy. He’s always outside polishing it or doing something else with it.

“It’s disgusting that someone has just come along and stolen it like this. The bikes are pretty distinctive, especially mine as it is an older style.

“They are for off-road use so I have been in touch with clubs and other biker groups who are keeping an eye out for them.

“I am also offering a £500 reward for the safe return of both the bikes.”

Andy has been made aware that a white Renault van had been seen in the area close to his home at the time the bikes were stolen.

There were allegedly four men in the vehicle at the time. The van had a ramp at the back which could have led to the bikes being moved in.

Andy added: “Somebody locally will likely know who took them, so any information would be great.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is investigating the theft of two motorbikes from an address in Webster Court, Arbroath, over last weekend.

“The bikes are a blue Yamaha WR250 and a red and white Honda CR250.

“They were stolen from a padlocked shed which was forced open. If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101. Our reference is CR/17601/19.”