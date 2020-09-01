Anger from community as Dundee pool stays closed for maintenance and lifeguard training

Leisure bosses have been criticised for delaying re-opening Lochee swimming pool to carry out maintenance, when it is claimed the work could have been carried out during the lockdown.

The facility has yet to welcome in swimmers again due to the work being carried out, with lifeguard training also being held there.

One local resident, who highlighted the issue to the Tele, claimed it was another example of the area being “let down” by the authorities.

He said: “An announcement has been made that Lochee swimming baths will stay closed for maintenance and training.

“Surely this could have been carried out during the five months it has been closed?”

And his concerns were shared by GMB Scotland, which has previously raised concerns over the long-term future of leisure facilities in the city, currently operated by Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD)

Helen Meldrum, organiser for the union, said: “As a union GMB Scotland has already raised our concerns around LACD financial position following its recent report to Dundee City Council Policy & Resources Committee.

“Lochee Swimming and Leisure Centre is one of many facilities remaining closed at this time and we need to therefore ensure that all buildings and services are brought back online as soon as is practically possible to ensure no backdoor cuts are being imposed on the city.”

LACD said there were no long-term plans to close the facility and stated that it would open once maintenance and training were carried out.

A spokesman added: “Following discussion with Dundee City Council’s Children and Families Service the pools at Grove, St Pauls and Harris community swim and sports centres will not open before the end of the October holidays in order to allow schools to re-establish classroom learning.”

Sinclair Aitken, chairman of LACD, added: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back. Our number one priority is keeping our members, visitors and employees safe and healthy whilst keeping our centres as fun and as friendly as they always have been.

“We know the key role that exercise can have on physical and mental wellbeing and I would encourage all in Dundee to make the comeback and enjoy the wide range of facilities on offer.”