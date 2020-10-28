Anger as dozens of tyres dumped at Dundee beauty spot by ‘despicable’ fly-tippers

Furious locals have slammed the “despicable idiot” who dumped dozens of tyres close to a Dundee wood.

The huge pile of used tyres appeared at Templeton Woods close to the entrance to Birkhill Cemetery overnight on Monday.

An early-morning walker was the first to come across them yesterday morning and shared a picture of the scene.

One person out walking yesterday morning said: “When I saw the tyres I was shocked and disgusted.

“This is fly-tipping at its very worst. How can anyone think it was alright to come along and just dump masses of tyres at the edge of the woods like that?

“This is a very pretty area and loads of people love to come and enjoy the woods. A mess like this spoils it for everyone.”

Another woman out walking her dog said: “This makes me so angry. This is despicable.

“I hope that this is reported to the police and they take action to try to find out who did it.

“It’s terrible to think that we might have to install CCTV to stop things like this happening.

“Someone else is now going to have to spend time and money fixing this. That money will obviously have to come out of the public purse so we will all end up paying for this idiot’s actions.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose Strathmartine ward includes the beauty spot, said he was horrified that someone had thought it was ok to dump the tyres in the woods.

Mr Keenan said: “Since this epidemic started I have often walked in the Templeton Woods area along with many others.

“To think that someone thinks it is ok to fly-tip like this is very concerning.

“Fly-tipping has definitely been on the increase. It is appalling what has now been dumped.”

Mr Keenan speculated the dumping was likely the result of a garage paying someone else to get rid of tyres for them.

“This shows no respect at all for the environment or for other users of the woods. This is a complete eyesore in a beautiful area,” he added.

“It also means the council will have to come along and clear this away, and that all costs money.

“I will take this matter up with the council and hopefully it will be cleared away as soon as possible.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is anti-social behaviour that negatively affects the areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does so is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity. Anyone who is caught fly-tipping can be fined up to £40,000 by the procurator fiscal.”

Fly-tipping can be reported on the council’s website.