Anger as dogs left in Dundee City Council van amid 24C heat

A council probe has been launched after a local authority worker left dogs inside their van in 24C heat, apparently with no water.

A passing shopper snapped the Dundee City Council-branded Ford Transit when it was parked at the Gallagher Retail Park in the city.

Inside the van were two miniature Schnauzers, who were “panting heavily” according to the passerby, who asked not to be named.

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Many people might not realise that even on warm, cloudy days, cars can turn into ovens and dogs can overheat in minutes.

“Anyone who comes across a distressed dog left in a vehicle should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or Police Scotland on 101.”

Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this.”

