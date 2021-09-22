Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Fife

Anger as cars across Methil are splattered with yellow paint during Harland & Wolff repaint

By Claire Warrender
September 22, 2021, 6:55 am
Harland & Wolff Methil
Car owners are angry.

Dozens of cars were left covered in bright yellow paint during spraying at Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard.

Furious vehicle owners say the paint was carried by the wind as contractors completed the work and now it won’t come off.

Contractors painted the warehouse grey and yellow.

Drivers claim a giant wind turbine near the former BiFab site created a “whirlwind” effect.

And this caused paint droplets to splatter for miles around.

One man even blocked the gates of the yard in a bid to persuade the company to pay for the damage.

John Alexander, from Methil, has had his BMW valeted but says it’s still covered in tiny drops of yellow.

“Every car in my street is damaged,” he said.

‘Every car in the neighbourhood’

Harland & Wolff bought the Methil yard in February in an £850,000 deal and promised 600 jobs for the area.

It later hired contractor Kaefer to repaint the massive green warehouse in its trademark grey and yellow.

The painting was carried out on ropes.

But while locals hailed the buyout as excellent news, the spray-painting hasn’t gone down at all well.

John said: “It’s covered every car in the neighbourhood.

John Alexander with his damaged BMW. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

“Everybody was out polishing their cars and it wasn’t coming off.

“They took my car away and had it cleaned but it came back the same so I went down and blocked their gates to get someone to do something.”

Despite a professional clean, tiny droplets of yellow paint are still visible on the black door seals.

John has finally persuaded the company to take another look at his car and it will be collected later this week.

“Some folk are saying is it really worth bothering about but I look after my car,” he said.

“It’s taken nine weeks to sort and it’s made me really angry.”

‘Turbine created a whirlwind’

Andy Clark’s Volvo was also damaged and he paid £200 to have it professionally cleaned.

He’s now fighting for compensation but is getting nowhere.

Harland & Wolff Methil
Andy Clark with his damaged Volvo. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

“The car was covered and if you ran your hand over it it felt like sandpaper,” he said.

“Three of us went down to the gatehouse but they didn’t want to know us.”

He added: “They were supposed to put paint on the door with rollers but they decided to spray it.

“And then the turbine created a whirlwind and there’s cars as far as Leven been damaged.”

‘We will organise repairs’

A Kaefer spokesperson said the issue was caused by high winds.

“We endeavour to prepare for every eventuality, however unexpected high wind during this project resulted in some nearby vehicles suffering cosmetic damage,” they said.

“We have worked with local residents who were impacted but clearly a breakdown in communication has occurred for these complainants.”

And they added: “We will organise repairs to their satisfaction.”