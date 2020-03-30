Anger as bottles ‘deliberately smashed’ on path through Victoria Park

Dundee residents have voiced anger after vandals smashed glass over a popular park path where people are taking their daily walk.

The entire width of a path going through Victoria Park was covered in what appears to be smashed alcohol bottles.

Neighbourhood services convener Anne Rendall appealed to Dundonians to avoid doing anything “stupid” or creating unnecessary work for the council and police during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dog walker Gillian Sneddon said she and other walkers had to dodge the broken glass during their daily exercise.

She added: “It was smashed vodka and beer bottles and from the way they were spread across the path, you could tell they had been thrown rather than it being someone just dropping them accidentally.”

Ms Rendall said she was having regular conversations with neighbourhood service officers to maintain essential services across Dundee and she would alert them to the broken glass at Victoria Park.

She added: “It’s just not on.”