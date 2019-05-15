Angela Newlands cleared of murdering Annalise Johnstone in Perthshire

Angela Newlands has been cleared of murdering Annalise Johnstone.

Newlands, 28, on trial alongside co-accused Jordan Johnstone, has been acquitted of being involved in the killing of Miss Johnstone, 22, at at a witch monument near Dunning in Perthshire in May last year.

She was found not guilty of murder after a legal challenge from her QC Mark Stewart.

Newlands, 28, still faces allegations that, acting with Johnstone, she attempted to defeat the ends of justice following Miss Johnstone’s death.

The trial at Livingston High Court continues.