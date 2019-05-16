Angela Newlands cleared of all charges relating to death of Annalise Johnstone in Perthshire

Angela Newlands has been cleared of all charges relating to the death of Annalise Johnstone in Perthshire.

Newlands, 28, was formally found not guilty yesterday of killing Miss Johnstone, 22, at Maggie Well’s memorial near Dunning in Perthshire on May 10 last year after the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict her.

The prosecution withdrew the final charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice when the court reconvened today and she was also acquitted of that charge.

Annalise’s brother Jordan Johnstone, 25, a prisoner at Edinburgh, denies murder, assault and attempting to defeat the ends of ustice.

The trial continues.