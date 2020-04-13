Andy’s Man Club continues its support in Dundee during coronavirus lockdown

Men across Tayside have been assured there is still help out there if they are struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown.

Andy’s Man Club is a mental health support group which normally meets every Monday night in the Boomerang Community Centre in Dundee in a bid to reduce male suicide rates.

However, since the coronavirus lockdown was introduced, all meetings have been moved online and club trustee Alex McClintock is keen to make sure men are still able to ask for help.

He said: “We are adapting to the situation to make sure we can continue to support the guys.

“Some of the men are missing the face-to-face contact, because a lot of them would meet up every other day for a coffee, and they are missing that routine.

“We are keeping in touch with each other over telephone and social media instead.”

As well as running the weekly support groups, Alex has also been doing online quizzes, games and coffee meet-ups.

He said it is important people keep to a routine to help them manage their mental health during the lockdown.

Alex added: “It is important people get out of their house and try to keep as much normality as possible.

“For example my wife gets up and has breakfast and gets ready as if she was leaving the house to go to work.

“If you normally take a morning coffee break, make sure you still do that.

“We are also encouraging the guys to do exercise and a few of us have downloaded an app to go out and do 5km every day.”

Men who would like help and support from Andy’s Man Club during the lockdown can contact them through Andy’s Man Club Scotland on Facebook, or by emailing them on info@andysmanclub.co.uk

