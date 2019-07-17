Andy Scott admits defeat in bid to bring unique sculpture to Dundee Waterfront

The Scottish sculptor who created the award-winning Kelpies statues says he has admitted defeat in his bid to bring a unique sculpture to Dundee’s Waterfront.

Andy Scott says he is unlikely to enter the design competition that has been launched by Dundee City Council to create an “inclusive play sculpture” for Waterfront Place.

The artist, best known for the twin horse heads at The Helix in Falkirk, had offered the council a unique sculpture depicting a Bowhead whale and her calf.

Amid claims that his pitch was “ignored” by the council and consulting firm, the local authority has stayed largely silent on the matter.

But yesterday it launched a competition to design a play area for Waterfront Place – and this, it claims, prevented it from responding to his pitch.

The announcement appears to have been the final straw for the artist, who says he has no intention of creating a play area.

Read the full story about the Waterfront proposal by Andy Scott here

Andy said: “I have to be honest and say I am not a play-sculpture type of artist and I try to avoid competitions for many reasons, so I think my bowhead will swim off into the sunset. I still think she would have been a magnificent addition to Dundee’s cityscape.

“Sometimes taking the initiative works. In this case, that wasn’t to be.”

It is understood he had drawn up a full design proposal as part of the pitch, including sketches which he prepared in his own time.

A city council spokesman said the design competition would complement the existing plans for a “digital playground” at Waterfront Place – which is also in the shape of a whale.

© Supplied

He said: “The digital playground is still very much part of the plans as revealed last year.

“The play sculpture competition is additional to that to provide high quality social space at the Waterfront. A report will go to committee outlining details.”

Meanwhile, the consultants appointed by Dundee City Council to manage the ongoing Waterfront Place project have yet to comment on Mr Scott’s claims that they “ignored” his sculpture pitch.

Morgan Sindall was approached for comment by the Tele but had not responded as we went to press.