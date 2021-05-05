Andy Nixon: Friends raise over £12,000 in just 24 hours for Perthshire dad’s family

A fundraising effort by the friends of Andy Nixon, who died after taking unwell on an Angus cycle path, has raised more than £12,000 in less than 24 hours.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Andy’s friend James Hogg and is aimed at helping pay for funeral costs.

Andy died while on the path between Station Road, Barry, and Monifieth on Sunday.

His family described him as someone who “lit up a room” following his tragic passing at the age of 39.

Now friends are hoping to support Andy’s loved ones through the difficult weeks ahead.

It was hoped the fundraiser would raise £10,000 – but 24 hours later, 225 people had donated £11,240 and the total was continuing to grow.

James said: “Andy was always involved in doing different things for charity and always put everyone else before himself.

“He was a family man and doted on his wife Sarah and daughter Chloe who are going to be the beneficiary of the donations.

“The money will be passed onto the family and we want to help as much as possible with the expenses of the funeral costs and to help with any financial burden.”

James says he’ll fondly remember his friend and hopes the money will help give him “the send off he deserves”.

“Andy was a very funny and witty man who was the life and soul of the party,” he said.

“We want to give him the perfect send off he deserves.”

Andy’s charity efforts

Andy himself was a keen fundraiser and had completed a challenge last month for Prostate Cancer UK, which saw him complete 50 miles during April.

Since his death on Monday, the total raised has shot up to £2,840.

Andy was a fitness fanatic and, following his death, the owners of Claymore Crossfit, a gym in Perth which he attended regularly, also paid tribute to him, saying he went “above and beyond” for everyone.