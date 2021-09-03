Andrews Steeves: Chris Mochrie can become a Scotland star and Champions League player if he digs in at Dundee United

Andrew Steeves insists Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie can go onto become a full Scotland international and Champions League star.

Mochrie is the youngest-ever player to play for United – having made a substitute appearance for the Tannadice club against Morton in 2019, aged 16 and 27 days.

He made his full Scottish Premiership debut in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Hearts before setting off on Scotland under-21 duty.

And very few people know him better than Steeves.

Steeves was his mentor at Montrose during Mochrie’s loan spell at Links Park last term.

And the Dundee United academy coach has continued to watch his development at Tannadice.

“The thing I like most about Chris is his ability to take on board advice,” said Steeves.

“He’s immensely talented with the ball and has great technical skills.

“He can go on to become a full international and a Champions League player – if he wants it.

“To get to that level you have to really want it and put the work in.

“When he first came to Montrose he had a few tweaks he needed to make.

“At times, when the game was against us, he would drop out of the match.

“He’s brilliant on the ball and can take the team up the pitch.

“But he had to learn about getting stuck in when the game gets stretched.

“At Montrose we don’t have the luxury of having a player of Mochrie’s ability dropping out of a game.

“He had improved that side of his game massively by the end of his loan spell and has gone back to United a better player.”

Montrose have a strong track record of developing young players.

Martin Boyle began his career at Links Park before starring at Hibernian and becoming an Australia international.

Cammy Ballantyne is also on the brink of the St Johnstone first-team after a loan stint at Montrose.

“There are 100 reasons why you should sent a young player to Montrose,” added Steeves.

“We give added value.

“Chris Mochrie didn’t come to us to learn how to play League One football. He came to learn how to make an impact at United.

“All our loan players are given advice, video analysis – all they need to become better players.

“At United, we had a Zoom chat with Billy Gilmour last year.

“He spoke of his ambitions of becoming one of the best in the world.

“He made it clear he is willing to put work in to get there. That’s brilliant advice for any young player.”