Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Andrews Steeves: Chris Mochrie can become a Scotland star and Champions League player if he digs in at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
September 3, 2021, 5:15 pm
Andrew Steeves believes Chris Mochrie can become a top player at Dundee United
Andrew Steeves believes Chris Mochrie can become a top player at Dundee United

Andrew Steeves insists Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie can go onto become a full Scotland international and Champions League star.

Mochrie is the youngest-ever player to play for United – having made a substitute appearance for the Tannadice club against Morton in 2019, aged 16 and 27 days.

He made his full Scottish Premiership debut in Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Hearts before setting off on Scotland under-21 duty.

Chris Mochrie was handed his full Dundee United debut by Thomas Courts against Hearts

And very few people know him better than Steeves.

Steeves was his mentor at Montrose during Mochrie’s loan spell at Links Park last term.

And the Dundee United academy coach has continued to watch his development at Tannadice.

Steeves reveals Montrose mentor role to Dundee United youngster Chris Mochrie

“The thing I like most about Chris is his ability to take on board advice,” said Steeves.

“He’s immensely talented with the ball and has great technical skills.

“He can go on to become a full international and a Champions League player – if he wants it.

“To get to that level you have to really want it and put the work in.

“When he first came to Montrose he had a few tweaks he needed to make.

Chris Mochrie starred in front of a sea of tangerine as he made his full Dundee United debut

“At times, when the game was against us, he would drop out of the match.

“He’s brilliant on the ball and can take the team up the pitch.

“But he had to learn about getting stuck in when the game gets stretched.

“At Montrose we don’t have the luxury of having a player of Mochrie’s ability dropping out of a game.

“He had improved that side of his game massively by the end of his loan spell and has gone back to United a better player.”

Chris Mochrie has become a regular part of the Dundee United first team squad this year

Steeves: Montrose look after young players like Mochrie

Montrose have a strong track record of developing young players.

Martin Boyle began his career at Links Park before starring at Hibernian and becoming an Australia international.

Cammy Ballantyne is also on the brink of the St Johnstone first-team after a loan stint at Montrose.

“There are 100 reasons why you should sent a young player to Montrose,” added Steeves.

“We give added value.

Cammy Ballantyne made a huge impact at Montrose before returning to St Johnstone

“Chris Mochrie didn’t come to us to learn how to play League One football. He came to learn how to make an impact at United.

“All our loan players are given advice, video analysis – all they need to become better players.

“At United, we had a Zoom chat with Billy Gilmour last year.

“He spoke of his ambitions of becoming one of the best in the world.

“He made it clear he is willing to put work in to get there. That’s brilliant advice for any young player.”

Chris Mochrie: Dundee United youngster was made in Montrose and can thrive at Tannadice

 

 

 

 