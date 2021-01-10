Dundee church volunteer threatened to cut police officers’ heads off while semi-naked

A church volunteer who knocked out a pal who bit his finger while trying to chomp into a McDonald’s burger also launched a half-naked tirade towards police.

Andrew Taylor, 50, briefly knocked Bruce Wilkinson unconscious after punching him in the Reform Street restaurant in 2019.

The drunken pair had spent the night in several pubs in Dundee before the early morning incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Taylor had been trying to feed Mr Wilkinson some of the burger – bought with the last of their drinking money – but ended up having his finger bitten as a result.

Almost a year later, Taylor would threaten to cut off the heads of police officers while naked from the waist down.

‘Considerable pain’

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said regarding the McDonald’s incident: “The complainer propped himself up against the counter.

“The accused tried to feed him part of the burger but the complainer actually bit one of the fingers of the accused.

“The accused took a step back before throwing a punch and knocking him to the floor where he was momentarily unconscious.”

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall previously told the court: “The accused was in considerable pain and once he got his hand out, he punched his friend and knocked him down. He is very sorry and has apologised to his friend.”

Mr Wilkinson was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precautionary measure due to his drunken state.

He suffered redness and bruising to his face.

Taylor, of Pitalpin Court, admitted assaulting Mr Wilkinson by punching him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on June 24 2019.

He also admitted acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making violent threats and threatening gestures on April 20 2020 towards PCs Ranald Bowie and Ross Mitchell at Lansdowne Court.

The officers had been called to attend a reported disturbance and spoke to a half-naked and drunken Taylor who raised his fists and shouted: “I will cut off your heads.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined Taylor £270.