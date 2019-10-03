Andrew Nelson wants chance to prove he can end Dundee’s goal-scoring woes

Striker Andrew Nelson says he has no plans to moan about a lack of first-team chances at Dens Park.

However, he will strive to convince manager James McPake he’s the man to solve Dundee’s goalscoring problems by doing his talking with his boots.

The 22-year-old has had to be patient this season with starts difficult to come by.

Last campaign, Nelson made a real name for himself among the Dark Blues faithful with four goals in four Premiership games shortly after joining the club.

© Supplied

This term he has notched four goals, including a home winner against Ayr United, but accepts competition is fierce with Kane Hemmings and Danny Johnson around.

Nelson told the Tele: “I think because the age I am, I’m not a senior player and there are lads in the squad who have played up and down the country who are proven goalscorers.

“I am still trying to make my way to that kind of level. I’m still young and still learning.

“I’m not going to tell people what to do and say I need to be playing because if the manager believes the way he sets up is going to win games then I can only go with that.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Then when he asks me to go on and try to make a difference, I’ll do what I can to do that.”

Though the goals haven’t been flowing for the Dark Blues as yet, Nelson insists there is plenty about the Dundee squad to change that this weekend at home to Arbroath.

He added: “With the players we have in the squad, we have the ability to change things week to week.

“We have wingers who are technically good and we have strikers who can score goals – Kano and Danny have scored wherever they’ve gone in their careers.

“It’s just about finding that little connection and, hopefully, we can all start contributing with some goals.”

© SNS

As a young striker finding his way in the game, Nelson admits it’s great to play alongside experienced strikers like Hemmings and Johnson. That respect doesn’t stop him wanting to top them in the goal stakes, though.

“I can definitely learn from Kano and Danny.

“We are all competitive in our own way. Of course, every striker wants to be top goalscorer or playing every game because that’s what we do, we want to score goals and win games for the team.

“At the same time, we have a camaraderie and all get on with each other very well.

“It’s competitive but a good competitive.”

Nelson got his first start since the opening match of the league season last Friday at Queen of the South.

His manager has openly said the former Sunderland kid had every right to complain about a lack of game time. Nelson, though, won’t be doing that.

He added: “If that’s what the gaffer says then that’s what he says.

“I can only do what I can do, week in week out.

“I haven’t moaned, I’ve bided my time and thankfully I got a start last Friday. Hopefully, that now puts me into the hat for the manager thinking about the team for this weekend.

“It’s football and, at the end of the day, I am very privileged to do what I do so, at the same time, I can’t really complain about whether I am getting games because I play football every day.

“It’s one of those things where if I am happy with myself and what I am doing then that’s all that matters really.”

He added: “I want to start this weekend but I’ll be happy playing football as long as I can.

“Obviously, if I get a start then that means I’ve been entrusted to go and win a game – that’s what I try to do every time I go out on the pitch.

“Hopefully, if I do get selected on Saturday, that’ll be the case.”