Andrew Nelson says he’ll bust a gut to repay faithful Dundee fans tonight

When he ran out to warm up at St Mirren on Saturday and saw the number of Dundee fans who’d travelled and heard the noise they were creating, Andrew Nelson admits he had goosebumps.

Now he wants to give them points as a thank you to make up for letting them down at the weekend.

Some 1,600 punters made the trip to Paisley only to head home bitterly disappointed as the Dark Blues failed to capitalise on taking a first-minute lead and crashed to the bottom of the Premiership after losing 2-1.

But, so long as the punters keep turning up to support their team – and Nelson believes they will – he’s pledged they will bust a gut to give them the wins they’re so desperate to see and Dundee need to escape relegation.

“The amount of fans who turned up and the backing they gave was great and as a player knowing they are right behind you is an amazing feeling,” said the 21-year-old.

“When I walked out on the pitch before the game I had goosebumps, I honestly did.

“They were why we started like we did and scored in the first minute or whenever it was. It was phenomenal. To get the goal right in front of them as well was special for us.

“It was just a shame that we couldn’t do it for the whole 90 minutes and give them three points but fair play to them.

“The amount who turned up and filled that stand behind the goal was amazing

“And I’m sure they will keep backing us because, at the end of the day, that’s what football is. Without them we haven’t got that extra push, they definitely help us.

“They make us strive for more and we want to make it up to them for Saturday’s disappointment.”

For the former Sunderland man, the only way to do that is by giving them a win when Dundee head for St Johnstone tonight.

Desperately in need of three points to avoid being cast adrift at the foot of the league table, a victory in Perth looks a must.

“The only thing we can do is go into the next game and be better.

“Everyone is hurting but we are all going to try to put it right tonight and it’s good there is another game coming so quickly.

“It’s non-stop now and we haven’t time to dwell on anything. We have to move on, take this in our stride and make sure we are ready for the next game, that’s the one that’s important.

“We need to screw our heads on and be ready for St Johnstone.

“Like I say everyone is hurting and it will hurt for a while but the games are coming thick and fast so we haven’t got time to be feeling sorry for ourselves.”

For Nelson, despite the weekend disappointment, he was lifted by returning to action after a month out injured.

And lasting the full game after so long out will, he believes, stand him in good stead for the final seven vital games of the campaign.

“I was quite tired by the end against St Mirren to be honest and it’s been quite a jam-packed two weeks or so for me.

“Since I first started back training, I’ve just been working hard to try to get my fitness back and it’s coming on.

“It’s been about getting up to pace and I think the 90 minutes against St Mirren will do me a lot of good.

“It will help me for the coming games and the longer I can get on the park, the better I’m going to feel.

“It’s coming and I’ll keep working on it.

“Right now it’s just about trying to find that little bit extra from within, if not for yourself you do it for everyone else around you in the team.”