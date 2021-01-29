Sadistic brute kicked woman in stomach just days after she’d had a C-section

A sadistic brute kicked a petrified mother in the stomach while she held onto a pram, containing her newborn, on a flight of stairs.

Andrew Neave, 26, was recently locked up for 28 months after leaving a pub-goer lying in a pool of blood following a vicious attack in Montrose.

But at a court appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday, Neave was handed a consecutive nine month sentence for charges including assault on his former partner.