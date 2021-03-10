Analysis: “Teflon” John Swinney no confidence vote is a reminder that jobs are on the line in Salmond saga

“Teflon” John Swinney may have survived another bid to oust him but the experience should serve as a reminder that in the wake of a noxious Salmond inquiry, jobs and reputations are on the line.

Winding up the debate on Wednesday, Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs – whose name the motion of no confidence was in – spoke of meeting Mr Swinney, then an MP, as a primary school pupil growing up in Bankfoot in Perthshire.