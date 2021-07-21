Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Analysis: ‘Mr Speaker, can you hear me…..’, Boris Johnson struggles to connect

By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 21, 2021, 2:04 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 2:54 pm
Boris Johnson having difficulty dialling in to the Commons
Britain’s political bearpit, prime minister’s questions, turned sixty this week.

The first episode of the UK’s second longest running soap opera, after Coronation Street, saw then Tory PM Harold Macmillan and Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell clash over an all too familiar topic – our economic relationship with Europe.

What would they have made of today? Well, while the fundamental principles have remained the same, there are some key differences.

For starters, the pair would have assumed George Orwell was frightfully right with his dystopian novel, 1984.

Half a dozen television screens now adorn the walls of the Commons chamber, allowing MPs in this Covid age to “virtually attend”.

Today’s PMQs was a first however, as the prime minister – who has been self isolating at country pad Chequers – dialled in.

Big Boris is Watching You

As has come to be expected by anyone who has had the (dis)pleasure of using video conferencing software over the last 16 months, the Q&A had several technical hiccups.

In one of the more bizarre moments, Johnson – rather like Bowie’s Major Tom cast adrift – was staring down the barrel of the camera repeatedly asking Speaker Lindsay Hoyle if he could be heard.

The session, which is the last before the summer recess, was memorable for other reasons however.

Johnson was repeatedly told that his decision to lift Covid restrictions in England would cause a “summer of chaos”, he also faced fresh accusations over his handling of the pandemic following last night’s revelatory interview with former chief aid Dominic Cummings.

Come September, Johnson may well look back at today’s session wishing he had heeded the calls to take a more cautious approach to Covid rules.