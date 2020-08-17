ANALYSIS: Micky Mellon is saying and doing all the right things at Dundee United – and Robbie Neilson is not being missed

The summer solstice had been celebrated just hours earlier and Dundee United fans were looking forward to a bright, new dawn in the Premiership.

Sunday, June 21, was to be a monumental day and not just down Stonehenge way.

For that was the date when the Tangerines looked to have been felled like one of the ancient stones, toppled by a blow so hard that they would struggle to recover in time for top-flight football.

Hearts owner Ann Budge, not content with dragging the Tannadice side through the courts for having the audacity to win their league and be promoted, also nicked their manager.

Robbie Neilson, the boss who led them to that Championship title, had first his head turned then his car as he motored through to Tynecastle quicker than you could say: “Dundee United FC are bigger than one person.”

That quote, uttered by Tangerines’ chairman Mark Ogren in the club statement confirming Neilson’s departure, was spot on in hindsight.

It didn’t appear so at the time, however, with the worry being that they would be wounded – perhaps fatally so – by losing a league-winning head coach just as they were preparing for their return to the big time after four years of hurt. Since then, of course, Neilson has been joined in Gorgie by assistants Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

© SNS

Fast forward eight weeks, though, and United look to be doing just fine without Neilson. Reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Indeed, they have just gone up the road and beaten Ross County, one of the division’s in-form sides, minus not just Neilson but also injured star man Lawrence Shankland and crocked first-team colleagues Jamie Robson, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards and Paul McMullan.

Seven points out of a possible 12 will do them just nicely.

The main reason for that achievement is simple: Neilson’s replacement Micky Mellon seems to know what he is doing.

It is early days and they have lost a game to Hibs, while the mighty Celtic are up next at Tannadice this Saturday. Also, let’s remember Neilson ultimately achieved what he was asked to do – get promoted – and is tipped to succeed in his second stint in charge of the Jam Tarts.

Hand on Hearts, though, he isn’t being missed by United.

That is because Mellon has made a start to his Tannadice career that is confident, assured and extremely encouraging.

To lead a newly-promoted side to victory over the Staggies in the Highlands without their talisman (Shankland), biggest signing of the summer (Edwards), one of their top performers of this campaign so far (Robson) and their other first-choice full-back (Smith) is a noteworthy achievement.

It may have been forced upon him because of those injuries but Mellon has also shown a commendable trust in young players such as Lewis Neilson, Logan Chalmers and, with a debut on Saturday, Kieran Freeman.

Add into the mix a winning goal that was created by one of Mellon’s subs, Cammy Smith, and scored by another, Nicky Clark, then you are left to conclude that things work out for him by design rather than luck.

© SNS

Clark’s sweeping left-foot finish just inside the far post on 79 minutes came after Peter Pawlett had equalised for United on 40 minutes. Pawlett picked his spot from inside a crowded box to cancel out the 29th-minute opener for County delivered by ex-Tannadice defender Coll Donaldson.

A crucial and comforting factor for Tangerines’ supporters, unable to see their team live because of the coronavirus restrictions, is that at no point during any of their four games against St Johnstone (draw), Motherwell (win), Hibs (defeat) and County have they looked to be out of the contest. Rather, they have been competitive on each occasion, including the 1-0 loss to the Hibees.

Despite being the Premiership’s new boys, United’s players don’t have an inferiority complex, while Mellon certainly doesn’t as he samples Scottish football for the first time.

One significant thing fans have missed seeing is Mellon’s post-match fitness regime.

For almost half-an-hour after games, he has his players back out on the pitch running in groups and individually, under the supervision of his coaches.

This extended warm-down first came to light after the opening game against St Johnstone and you wondered then if it was maybe a sign that he was unhappy with their fitness levels at that early stage of the season but it seems to be a permanent feature. No quick pizza or pies for the United squad after full-time but they don’t seem to mind.

Mellon also says fans-friendly things and that was the case again after the Dingwall clash.

He declared: “I’m delighted with the performance and delighted with the young boys who came in, along with the experienced boys who gave us the performance they did.

“But I will say – and I mean this – we are Dundee United. I want everyone to acknowledge that.

“I see us as a club that should be coming here and representing the club properly and expecting us to perform well.

“That’s the size of the football club. That’s how highly I hold it.”

That is music to the ears of Tangerines’ supporters who, as well as enjoying some good results during the relegation years, have suffered some nightmares against Arbroath, Queen of the South and Alloa etc.

All in all, United are in a good place as they prepare for the weekend visit of the Hoops. The Mellon era is off and running.