Analysis: Marker pens at the ready for Boris Johnson’s buzzword bingo

Billed as Boris Johnson’s ‘vision to level up the United Kingdom’, this morning’s speech in the West Midlands ended up being little more than a rehashed press release, sewn together with tired rhetorical flourishes and buzzwords.

The prime minister’s rambling 4,000 word address at a Coventry factory resembled a university essay written the night before deadline.

Taking a scattergun approach, Johnson promised to cure the nation’s ills with a package of road and rail investment, hospital building, investment in community football pitches and cycle paths, tackling junk food, a drive to remove graffiti and chewing gum and the list went on and on.