Analysis: Marker pens at the ready for Boris Johnson’s buzzword bingo

By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 15, 2021, 12:39 pm

Billed as Boris Johnson’s ‘vision to level up the United Kingdom’, this morning’s speech in the West Midlands ended up being little more than a rehashed press release, sewn together with tired rhetorical flourishes and buzzwords.

The prime minister’s rambling 4,000 word address at a Coventry factory resembled a university essay written the night before deadline.

Taking a scattergun approach, Johnson promised to cure the nation’s ills with a package of road and rail investment, hospital building, investment in community football pitches and cycle paths, tackling junk food, a drive to remove graffiti and chewing gum and the list went on and on.

