You would imagine even the most optimistic Dundee United fan would now concede their chances of making the top six are slim.

In the same breath, the hardest-to-please Arabs will be content at where the team finds themselves in their first season in the top flight since 2016.

That probably sums up the Tangerines’ Premiership campaign so far, optimism tempered with a healthy dose of reality, resulting in an underwhelming but pleasing outcome, nonetheless.