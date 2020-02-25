EWAN GURR: ‘Historic legislation to end period poverty is an investment in our women’

In my main article last Monday, I highlighted the fact that all political parties in Holyrood – with the exception of the SNP – intended to back a proposed Bill that would ensure universal and cost-free access to sanitary items in Scotland and help alleviate what has become known as “period poverty”.

With the most cost-effective sanitary items now available for less than £1, it is a tragic reality that there are women and girls who cannot afford what is not a luxury but a basic necessity.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

However, there was sustained pressure on the SNP from various charities, campaign groups and newspaper columnists as well as more than 100 of their own members urging a change of direction.

I wrote a personal email to every SNP elected member urging them to reconsider the party stance to vote down the Bill.

I began to receive responses from MSPs, who stated their intention to break rank and support the Bill and, by Wednesday afternoon, the party offered its full backing.

Today I will be at the Scottish Parliament for a rally and the afternoon debate in which I look forward to observing the passing of this historic legislation, which is an investment in every woman and girl in Scotland.