‘An asset to the city’: Dundonians react to V&A study findings

New findings say Dundee has been given a £21 million boost thanks to the V&A – but what do the people living, visiting and working in the city really think?

A new study into the impact of the museum has found it has pumped £75 million into the Scottish coffers since it opened in September 2018, with almost a third of that making its mark in Dundee.

It exceeds the original projection of £10m for Dundee and £23m for Scotland and it has been in part down to an incredible 833,015 visitors thus far, dwarfing the initial predictions of 500,000.

The independent study, conducted by Ekosgen and Reference Economic Consultants and commissioned by V&A Dundee, also estimated additional 370 jobs have been created in Dundee by the museum opening.

For the people who live in close proximity to Kengo Kuma’s creation and those who travel far and wide to see it, it’s largely positive reviews into the impact it has had in the city.

Sonja McIsaac, 46, from St Mary’s, was very enthusiastic about the gallery. She said: “It’s definitely an asset to the city, 110%.

“It’s gotten a lot busier since it opened. My family came all the way from Edinburgh to see it.

“I think it’s the design which draws people in, also it has a really good restaurant and the exhibitions are always changing.”

Mark Francis, a 20-year-old student from the city centre, said: “I don’t know how much it cost, but it’s nice.

“When my grandparents came to visit they came to see it, I know a lot of people’s relatives have come to visit it.

“It gives the city a good reputation, it makes it seem more professional like Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

Others in the city have also shown relatives the attraction. Silvia Crotti, 41, brought her sister from Milan to see the gallery.

She said: “I think it’s been very exciting. I love coming to it with my kids.

“I’ve seen tourists around the area too. My sister and friends have come over from Italy to see it, she’s never been to Dundee before so this is her first time.

“It’s a positive change, I just hope the rest of the town will open up too. I want to see more local businesses and less chains.”

And for those who have been making up the miles to come to Scotland, Dundee has made its mark on them too.

Phil Mark, 38, an architect visiting from New Zealand, said: “It’s one of the reasons why we came here.

“I think these types of institutes and buildings are good projects for a city if they’re capitalised on right.

“Things like this always sort of help. It compliments the DCA and the McManus.”

Jim Golder, a 56-year-old tourist from Suffolk, said: “It’s something to draw people in, it’s an attraction.

“There’s always other things which the money that went to it could have gone to, but if it keeps bringing in money it’s worth having.”

Nicole Cimermanas, a 29-year-old educator from Edinburgh, said: “It’s one of the first attractions I learned about when I moved to Scotland.

“I think that as a society we should be able to access art, so it’s good for that.

“I can see it bringing people to Dundee for a day or a weekend trip.”

Councillor John Alexander, Leader of Dundee City Council, said: “I am delighted that this research confirms the positive impact V&A Dundee has made for the city and Scotland.

“Our stunning museum is now very firmly part of the cultural fabric of the city, with its design galleries and exhibition programme attracting locals and visitors alike in their hundreds of thousands.

“It has raised Dundee’s international profile and played a key part in record-breaking tourism figures. V&A Dundee is helping to create jobs and new economic opportunities for the city and the Tay Cities area.”

Decrease in business despite V&A success

The V&A has brought thousands of visitors to the city and over £21 million to the economy – but are Dundee’s businesses feeling the boost?

Scott Cannon, co-owner of the Flame Tree cafe, said: “I think that initially, the day the V&A opened was our busiest day ever at that point, but I don’t know if it’s continued to have that desired impact.

“Initially we did see a big turn up from the V&A, but you don’t get too much from it now.

“I think that Dundee has a lot to offer as a city, and if people were to utilise it more by staying the night that would be good for business.”

Luca Saputo, owner of Empire State Coffee, agrees that business from the V&A has dwindled.

He said: “We opened the shop a year before the V&A opened.

“We expected a massive turnout and when it opened we were really busy for a few months but we soon started to see a decrease in the number of people coming in from the museum.

“We have seen a real decrease in Scottish people visiting, but we still see a lot from abroad, especially Spain, Italy and China.”