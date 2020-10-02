Amputee who had no proper heating for 10 months claims council said ‘he could survive another winter’

An amputee left without proper heating for 10 months has received an apology from Dundee City Council for the “shocking” way he has been treated.

Iain Sturrock, 46, lost his leg three years ago due to cardiovascular problems.

The Menzieshill resident has since had his gas heater removed from his wall – with a replacement heater purchased “costing a fortune” to heat.

Iain, who stays in Lossie Place, said: “My gas heater was taken off the wall on December 13 last year, and I phoned again in February this year, and it still hasn’t been put back on.

“The problem began because the water pressure dropped on the boiler, because I have a leak, a gas engineer said.

“So, I’ve had to get myself a portable gas heater – obviously it costs a lot more money – but I needed something because the house was freezing.”

Iain, 46, who still lives independently in his council flat, said he called the local authority’s repairs and maintenance line on Wednesday this week, and was astonished by what he claims he was told.

He said: “The lady on the phone said, on the word of God, ‘Oh you never froze in December, January, February or March last year – you’ll not freeze this year’, and blamed (the delay) on Covid.

“I was so angry I had to hang up. It was shocking. Basically saying ‘because I survived one winter without proper heating, I could survive another’.

“It was December, January, February and most of March before Covid even started.

“I’ll put my electric heater on for half an hour, then I go to the bathroom, come back, and the room’s cold again.”

Iain said he tried to explain to the operator that he could not understand why gas engineers had failed to turn his radiator back on. The pipes leading to the radiator were capped off.

“The problem is, I could fall asleep in the middle of the night, get up to go to my bed, stand on one of the things and end up having to get my other leg chopped off,” Iain said.

Iain said he was independent enough to get down the flight of stairs in his block-of-six, top-floor tenement flat, and his partner Nicola Derby visited every day to help him.

Describing how he lost his leg, he said: “I went to bed on Hogmanay three years ago, stretched out my leg and it felt like cramp.

“After that I couldn’t walk, and then on January 13 Nicola phoned 101 and took me to the hospital, and all I can remember was waking up and my leg was cut off – that was two weeks later.”

After Iain contacted the Tele on Wednesday, workmen appeared at his door at 8am on Thursday to assess the work to reattach the radiator.

He was told a joiner, plaster, carpenter and plumber would all be needed.

He said: “I’d like to thank the Tele for getting this sorted for me – or at least get the ball rolling. I just can’t understand why it took me going to the press to get something done about this.”

Labour group councillor Charlie Malone, whose Lochee ward includes Lossie Place, said: “This case highlights all too well the vulnerabilities of people in Dundee.

The delay in the repair would appear to be unacceptable and no doubt caused hardship. We will be asking officers to investigate the delay.

“In relation to the complaint about alleged poor customer care, I am sure the council will wish to thoroughly investigate the matter.”

Fellow Lochee Labour councillor Michael Marra said: “I have today asked senior council officers to urgently investigate this matter both to ensure that necessary repairs are undertaken and to find out how the query has been handled by council staff.

“Any dismissal of a resident’s query in this way would be entirely unacceptable.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We have contacted the tenant directly to apologise for the delay and to ensure that the repairs are carried out as soon as possible.”

When asked specifically about the complaint regarding the alleged handling of the phone call, the council had not responded at the time of publication.