An elderly amputee was forced to “freeze” in bed after the council turned off overnight heating in his sheltered housing complex.

Alexander Cuthill, 82, who lives in Baluniefield Sheltered Housing in Douglas, said he had been regularly waking up freezing cold through the night.

He said: “It is so cold. The weather has been freezing outside and I have been waking up shivering and freezing.

“I am having to get up through the night to put layers of clothing on top of my pyjamas and layer up on the bedding. It is absolutely awful.”

Situation has worsened since Christmas

He said that there had been problems with his heating since October and, despite plumbers, electricians and engineers being sent round, no one had been able to fix it.

However, he said the problem has worsened since Christmas. He since learned the city council were turning the heating off through a central timer so that no-one, the warden included, could turn it back on between 10pm until 7am.

Alexander said: “Nobody told us this was to be happening and I understand that even the warden didn’t know this until recently. This obviously means that the whole complex is being left with no proper central heating through the night.”

© SYSTEM

Alexander’s granddaughter, Shawny Cuthill said: “We are appalled.

“We bought him a small heater for his room but obviously that means he is going to have even higher electric bills.”

She added: “When the council couldn’t fix the problem with the heating they gave him three fan heaters but when he used them he watched the needle on his smart meter go through the roof so he couldn’t afford to keep using them.

“It’s a disgrace what the council are doing, leaving old people who are susceptible to the cold anyway to freeze through the night in this very cold weather and have no way of turning their heating back on.”

Action taken to address problem

In response, Dundee City Council said action would be taken to address the issue.

A spokesman said: “We will put the heating on 24/7 and inform residents that they can adjust the heating using the thermostat in their properties.”

However, a leading city pensioner’s campaigner said the council should launch an investigation.

‘Who made this decision?’

Secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum Dorothy McHugh said: “Shocked and appalled does not quite cover our reaction on hearing that sheltered residents have had their heating turned off overnight.

“It is well documented that older people are especially vulnerable to the cold weather – the increase in mortality rates over the winter months is testament to this.”

She added: “During one of the coldest winters for some years and in the middle of a pandemic that has already severely impacted older people, it beggars belief that any authority could be so heartless and penny-pinching as to restrict vulnerable residents’ heating.

© SYSTEM

“We assume this relates to those sheltered complexes linked to the District Heating Scheme – and would be interested to know how many sheltered tenants this has affected – and whether or not they were consulted. How long has this been going on – and who made this decision?

“Everyone knows that older people feel the cold more than others and they should be able to switch their heating on whenever they need to.

“Dundee City Council should investigate how this came about – and put a process in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again, ever.”