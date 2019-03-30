Amputee Iain raises cash for Ninewells with rock night event as a thank you to staff

A motorcyclist who lost his lower leg after a collision with a car has returned with a four-figure thank-you to the Ninewells ward which cared for him.

Iain Wallace was one of Ward 19’s first major trauma patients after he was rushed there following the Forfar collision.

He suffered the serious leg injury after being hit by a car at traffic lights on December 29 last year.

Iain, who is also president of Tribe Tayside motorcycle club, held a rock night along with family and friends and raised more than £1,300.

He said: “I wanted to give something back to the ward where I received rehabilitation following my limb-fitting.

“Several of the nurses attended the rock night and everyone had a fantastic time.”

Billy Gibson, senior charge nurse in ward 19, said: “The ward team really appreciates Iain’s efforts.”