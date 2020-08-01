Amputee fears only way of escaping Dundee multi is by having other leg removed

An amputee fears her only way of escaping a notorious tower block in Dundee is by having her other leg removed.

Wheelchair user, Gill Webster, lost her left leg over five years ago and has been trying to secure a move from Tulloch Court since.

The 48-year-old says she has witnessed enough tragedy and crime to “last her a life time” since moving into the high-rises in 2011.

Although there are a number of “good tenants” living in the blocks, Gill admits relationships have become strained as a mix of social problems continue to cause havoc in the area.

Gill fears there is no way to “turn the tide” as she sees with her own eyes the tower blocks buckling under the strain.

She said: “It’s common to see the police here regularly. I’ve seen suicides, drug dealing, people defecating in the bin recess area.

“It is a melting pot of trouble but in amongst that there are a number of good tenants but the whole process becomes strained when people with other social issues are mixed in.

“They aren’t getting the support they need and the trouble breeds from there. It’s part of the reason I need out of here as well as issues with my legs.”

Gill has told the housing office of her ongoing situation but admits she fears only a further disability will hurry the process along.

She added: “It’s been five years now since I’ve started the process of trying to secure a move after I lost my left leg.

“The surgeon has told me I will lose my other leg as a result of my diabetes as well, as the circulation is very poor.

“I feel like as soon as that happens I will become a priority but until that point I’m stuck on the list like the others.”

Despite building friendships and spending time in the local community centre, Gill believes there is little to no long-term future for the city’s multis.

She added: “Someone was telling me in the 1960s there was a waiting list to get in here and you needed to know someone to even stand a chance.

“If it keeps going the way it is I can’t see the tide turning on problems. In terms of myself and the concierges no one should have to live and work in fear.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “If this tenant would like to speak to us about her rehousing prospects then she should contact our Lettings Team who would be happy to help.

“We take all allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously. Anyone with any concerns should contact the council directly to discuss matter with an officer. Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0800 169 3845.”