Amphetamine, heroin and 80,000 counterfeit cigarettes seized during police raids in Dundee over past week

Police in Dundee have arrested 65 people over the past week for crimes relating to violence, drugs, domestic abuse or on outstanding warrants.

Significant quantities of drugs and weapons were recovered during Operation Quest, including £11,500 of heroin from a house in Charleston, 690g of amphetamine and 80,000 counterfeit cigarettes from a house in Maryfield.

Thousands of pounds in cash obtained through illicit activity was also seized and a further eight drugs and stolen property search warrants were executed.

Weapons including knives, baseball bats, machetes, and a canister of CS spray were also recovered.

Intelligence-led high-visibility patrols have been carried out in Whitfield, Douglas, Lochee, Kirkton, Stobswell, Maryfield, the Hilltown, and West Ferry.

Chief inspector David McIntosh said: “Police Scotland has a key role in contributing to the wider wellbeing of our communities. Over the last week, uniformed and detective officers have been involved in the second week of activity linked to Operation Quest, a local violence reduction operation.

“Officers have been engaged in intelligence lead, focussed activity which has been extremely productive with some notable results.

“Tackling violence, engaging with the community and partners, to reduce the fear and impact of crime, is vitally important to both local and national policing. In doing so officers will relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of controlled drugs and violent crime.

“If you have any information you would like to give us about crime in your area, you can call us on 101 or 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”