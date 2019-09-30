American hoping to hit a home run by making baseball popular in Tayside and Fife

An American, who lives in Tayport, hopes to hit a home run with plans to introduce his national sport to the region.

Jason West who has called the Fife town home for five months, is setting up a baseball team.

There are just a handful of teams in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, with Jason believing Tayport is ideally placed to cater for people in Tayside and Fife looking to get into the sport.

The 37-year-old has been bowled over by the interest shown in the Tayport Breakers with more than 25 people making inquiries.

Jason said: “There are some teams in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen but that means anyone in the middle of that triangle has a lot of travelling to do to take part.

“The community has been really supportive. I wasn’t expecting to get such a good response.”

The current season wraps up this weekend with a Caledonia Classic clash between Aberdeen Express and Jason’s former team, Glasgow Galaxy, with whom he won two league titles and Jason’ hoping to have his new team ready to compete next season.

He said: “What’s great about baseball is you don’t need a huge amount of money. You just need nine people, a glove and some bats.”

Jason, who will take on the general manager position, one day hopes the club can grow to encompass a youth team.

He said: “Anyone over 16 can join now and even some 14 or 15-year-olds, with parental permission, but I hope to expand into a youth club as well.”

The team has already scouted a training site near the beach at Tayport and Jason is looking for a training spot to use during the winter months.

For more information email tayportbaseball@gmail.com, or contact via the Tayport Breakers Facebook page.