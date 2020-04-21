American couple reveal eight people have come forward claiming to be ‘blackmailed’ by Dundee man

A transgender man is the latest in a string of people claiming to have been subjected to “blackmail” threats by a man living in Dundee.

The latest victim came forward after the Tele reported a couple living in America were being threatened last month and had reported the matter to police on both sides of the Atlantic.

Cara Martinez who studied at Dundee and Angus College was the first person to speak out about her ordeal from her home in Virginia.

She and her husband, Denny, revealed she had been targeted by a man she knew from her time in Dundee who was threatening to leak faked naked images of her online.

© Supplied

But since she came forward, another eight “victims” have now reached out to them sharing similar experiences about being threatened on social media platform, Snapchat.

The transgender man, who also lives in Dundee, confirmed he also knew the accused before he was “pestered” for pictures before being subjected to “threats”.

He said: “I identify as a trans male so he only asked for pictures of my backside and nothing else.

“He then started to offer me money, I said ‘no’ and he said ‘you want me to go ahead with blackmail then?’ He then stated that he will ‘edit pictures of me onto bodies and make them believable’.”

“I do have some evidence of when he was trying to blackmail me into sending pictures. I was honestly too scared to talk to the police because I didn’t want to go to court.”

During his account he revealed the accused had apologised for some of his conduct before the threats continued.

He added: “After he apologised I was willing to forget about the matter and then it began again, he started threatening to get someone from the deep web after me.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Family of both Denny and Cara, who still live in Scotland, have previously reported the threats to Tayside police, while the couple complained to local officers at Fairfax County Police Department in the states.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers at Forfar Police Station had offered “appropriate advice” at the time.

He said at time: “Police in Forfar were made aware around 2.30am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 of a report of online threats involving a woman in America.

“Appropriate advice was given and there is no further Police Scotland involvement at this time.”