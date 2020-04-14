American couple have been contacted by two more women claiming ‘blackmail’ threat by Dundee man

A woman living in Tayside is the second to come forward and claim she has been blackmailed by a man in Dundee, after the Tele reported a couple living in America were being threatened.

Last month Cara Martinez, who previously lived in the city but emigrated to Virginia, revealed she had been targeted by a man she knew threatening to leak faked naked images of her online.

Now after reading her story, a second victim who did not wish to be identified, contacted Cara and husband Denny, claiming the same man had tried the same tactic with her.

The woman said she is “scared” after receiving similar threats from the man known to both woman from their time in the City of Discovery.

She added: “I feel really harassed with how relentless he trying to get a hold of me. When it first happened I was pretty scared.

“I have mutual friends with Cara and when I saw the article in the paper I contacted them.

“Luckily I have good friends who I can turn to but if I didn’t have that support I’m not sure how I would have coped with the threats.

“It’s literally exactly the same thing I’m experiencing as Cara. Saying if we were to tell anyone the images would get posted everywhere if we didn’t send videos and pictures within a certain amount of time.

“I know another girl who have been targeted with similar messages. In some cases he has made multiple accounts sometimes within a couple of hours threatening me.”

© Supplied

It was revealed last month that Cara – who previously studied at Dundee and Angus College – had been receiving explicit messages from a man living in Dundee on social media platform, Snapchat.

Speaking from their home in the States they explained that the man threatened to “photoshop her face onto naked bodies and post them online”. The couple contacted police on both sides of the Atlantic.

Speaking from his home in Virginia, Denny confirmed they had since been contacted by two women claiming to have been subjected to the same abuse.

Police previously confirmed they were aware of last month’s complaint made by Denny and Cara’s family still based in Scotland.