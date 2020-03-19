American couple contact police over ‘blackmail’ threat from man living in Dundee

A man in the United States has contacted police on both sides of the Atlantic amidst allegations that a man in Dundee is trying to blackmail his wife.

Denny Martinez and wife, Cara, raised the alarm after a man sent explicit messages on social media platform, Snapchat, earlier this month.

Speaking from their home in Virginia he claimed the man threatened to “photo-shop her face onto naked bodies and post them online” unless Cara gave into his demands of sending him explicit content.

Denny admitted the alleged offender is known to Cara, who previously studied at Dundee and Angus College before she moved over to the States.

They reported the incident to their local police force, Fairfax County Police Department whilst a family member reported the matter locally to Forfar Police Station last week.

Denny added: “This person started messaging my wife last month. She blocked him and didn’t hear from him again until last week.

“He messaged her on Snapchat, we’ve kept records of the messages. The content was explicit.

“He tried to tell her that he would photo-shop her face onto naked bodies and post them for people to see.

“He tried this for several hours then my wife blocked him but he came back and did the same thing from separate accounts.

“We went to the police here in the US but, unfortunately, they said since the crime was committed in Dundee that we should speak to police there.”

Despite a lack of progress with the police in connection with the matter, they’ve taken to social media to lay bare the ordeal that they’ve faced in recent weeks.

He added: “It turns out there are several other girls he has actively done this to as well, but they are afraid of what he will do to them.

“We have someone who lives locally in Angus who went to the police. The police told them we should go to our local police here in the States.

“However our police here said we should go to the police in Scotland so, unfortunately, the law enforcement doesn’t seem to want to help.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Forfar were made aware around 2.30am on Saturday, 7 March, 2020 of a report of online threats involving a woman in America. Appropriate advice was given and there is no further Police Scotland involvement at this time.”

The Fairfax County Police Department has also been approached for comment.