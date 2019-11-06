American artist arrives in Dundee to showcase work as part of digital festival

From Times Square to City Square (almost) American artist Steve Lambert has arrived in Dundee with his artwork ‘Capitalism Works for Me! True/False’.

The 20-foot wide illuminated scoreboard, which was first created by Steve in 2011, is the flagship art piece of this week’s NEoN Digital Arts Festival, which runs until Sunday.

The piece is located beside the Steeple Church and invites passers-by to vote on whether capitalism works for them or not. It has been exhibited in various locations around the world.

After flying in from New York, the artist and activist said he is excited to be part of the festival.

“I have never been to Dundee before so when I was asked, I thought sure,” he said.

“The piece is my way of opening up that conversation about economics and talking to others about it.

“My whole career has really been work that talks about capitalism but I wanted to create a piece that people would walk towards instead of away from.”