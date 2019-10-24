Ambulance worker who forged manager’s signature to dodge speeding ticket given £2,000 fine

An ambulance worker who forged her manager’s signature in a bid to dodge a speeding ticket has been hit with a £2,000 fine.

Susan Milby, 39, was caught speeding in an unmarked Ford Focus belonging to the Scottish Ambulance Service on the A9 Inverness to Perth, near Dalwhinnie, in July 2018.

She lied to police when asking for an exemption from a ticket, claiming that the car was being used for emergency driver training.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Milby was suffering from stress and anxiety due to a mounting workload.

On the day she submitted the form, Milby was responsible for dealing with paramedics’ response to a hostage situation at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr.

Cameras showed Milby, formerly a trauma desk manager, was the sole occupant of the car and no flashing lights were activated.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said previously: “The application had been completed and hand signed by a senior manager who was supporting the driver’s application for exemption.

“The matter was passed to the police for consideration. Having examined the paperwork, it was apparent the vehicle involved was an unmarked Ford Focus and that no flashing lights were being displayed.

“Contact was made with senior management who said they had not signed the application.”

Milby, of South Queensferry, pleaded guilty to filling in a form using the name of her manager, James McGuire, forging his signature and posting it to Dundee’s North Safety Camera Unit in an attempt to evade being prosecuted between July 19 and November 23 2018.

It was revealed previously that as a result of the offence, Milby was demoted to a role of ambulance dispatcher which represented a £20,000 cut in salary per year.

Defence solicitor Richard Freeman said Milby described the experience as the worst moment in her life and had been paying off her mortgage over fears she would be jailed.

He said: “She had just come back from holiday to see 173 emails.

“For some inexplicable reason she completed that form and sent it off. As she has described it, it created the worst moment of her life.”

Before fining Milby, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I take into account so far you have caused no bother to anyone, you have lived a good, productive life and the substantial loss on your salary.

“These facts persuade me there is a non-custodial sentence available.”