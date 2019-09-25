Ambulance worker forged manager’s signature to dodge speeding ticket, Dundee court hears

An ambulance worker who forged her manager’s signature in a bid to dodge a speeding ticket has been warned she is at risk of a prison sentence.

Susan Milby was clocked speeding in an unmarked Ford Focus belonging to the Scottish Ambulance Service on the A9 Inverness to Perth, near Dalwhinnie, in July 2018.

She lied to police when asking for an exemption from a ticket, claiming that the car was being used for emergency driver training.

But the cameras showed Milby, formerly a trauma desk manager, was the sole occupant of the car and no flashing lights were activated.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The application had been completed and hand signed by a senior manager who was supporting the driver’s application for exemption.

“The matter was passed to the police for consideration. Having examined the paperwork, it was apparent the vehicle involved was an unmarked Ford Focus and that no flashing lights were being displayed.

“Contact was made with senior management who said they had not signed the application.”

Milby, of South Queensferry, was later traced by police and made full admissions to forging the application.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to filling in a form using the name of her manager, James McGuire, forging his signature and posting it to Dundee’s North Safety Camera Unit in an attempt to evade being prosecuted between July 19 and November 23 2018.

Milby’s solicitor Jamie Toner said his client had been under considerable stress at the time of the offence due to an increased workload.

As a result of this offence, she has been demoted to the role of ambulance dispatcher with her salary being reduced by £20,000 per year.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Milby for social work reports to be prepared, warning her that she is at risk of a custodial sentence.

A visibly frustrated Milby could be seen shaking her head in the dock, with Sheriff Rafferty saying to her solicitor: “If your client is not happy with my decision then you can direct her in the appropriate way to deal with it, not to sit in the dock and shake her head.”