A row has broken out among Scottish Ambulance Service crews in Dundee — over just £2.

The Tele understands that a television used by staff at the East Central Division headquarters in West School Road, Strathmartine, has been removed from a recreational area.

Some workers are said to have refused to pay £2 towards a licence for the TV.

The set is believed to have been removed from the recreational room last week.

A staff member told the Tele: “We used to have a television but it has been taken away.

“Some of the staff said they weren’t willing to contribute towards it, saying they weren’t using the TV.

“It only costs £2 a year each between the staff to cover the licence.

“It’s ridiculous that some folk weren’t willing to pay that.

“It’s about the same as a cup of coffee costs.

“It’s put quite a few noses out of joint.

“Some of the main crew flatly refused to pay, saying, ‘why should we share the cost of something we don’t use?

“If other folk want it, let them pay for it’.

“But for £2 a year, you’d think they would want to just pay it as it isn’t going to break the bank.

“You’d think keeping your colleagues on good terms would be more important.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, whose Strathmartine ward includes West School Road, said: “I know quite a few of the paramedics in Dundee and they do a lot of hard work.

“I can see both sides of the argument in this issue.

“It would be good if the situation can be resolved amicably and I’m sure it will be in time.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said that as a publicly-funded body, the only way a television could be paid for by the service was if it was specifically to be used for training or operational purposes.

He added: “The service has no obligation to provide either televisions or television licences for recreational use in any of our sites.”