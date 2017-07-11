Ambulance apologises for 999 delays as father-of-three lay dying

Ambulance chiefs have apologised for delays to a 999 call as a father-of-three lay dying on the floor of a medical practice.

Alan Williams collapsed after heading to the Kincorth Medical Practice in Aberdeen having complained of feeling unwell on February 24.

The 54-year-old’s family have hit out at the way an emergency 999 call was handled, saying it took 11 minutes for an ambulance to be dispatched following the initial call – as the practice’s own medics worked to keep Mr Williams alive.

When he had first arrived at the surgery staff quickly realised he was having a heart attack.

A member of staff dialled 999 but after three failed attempts and, at one point, being routed through to Northern Ireland, there was still no operator.

A second member of staff also tried to call an ambulance but it took two attempts to reach an operator.

The staff member was told they would have to wait in a queue – despite having said Mr Williams had arrested and had needed to be defibrillated.

Only then after speaking to a second operator was it finally confirmed paramedics were en route.

His daughter Ashley said that in total it took 11 minutes from the time of the initial call until an ambulance was sent.

A paramedic response unit arrived nearly five minutes later and an ambulance came after 10 minutes.

Mr Williams was sadly pronounced dead in Accident & Emergency at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said in a letter to Ashley they aim to respond to patients with “immediately life-threatening symptoms within eight minutes”.

SAS said it had taken multiple attempts to connect to an operator due to a “very high number of calls” – with 26% more than normal between 11am and noon on the day in question.

It said that when 999 operators are unable to connect to the Scottish call handlers Northern Ireland was a “nominated buddy” ambulance service adding that 92% of calls this year were answered within 10 seconds – against a national average of 90%.

Ashley today said changes need to be made to the way calls are handled.

According to the Evening Express, the 32-year-old said: “We will never know if it would have made a difference.

“But we do want something to change for when it happens to the next person.

“It was a Friday morning and there were no other major incidents happening elsewhere.

“How would they cope if there was a terrorist attack?”

When the ambulance was en route it took a wrong turn on the way to the medical practice.

Ashley, who lives in Kincorth, was with her dad before he went to the health centre.

She said: “I felt like something was wrong with dad when he left so I quickly got changed and went to the practice as it is close.

“When I was walking I noticed an ambulance heading down the street, but never thought of it at the time.

“It was going the wrong way and turned out to be the ambulance that was going for my dad.

“It is clearly not working and we need to have call centres in our own area.”

In a letter SAS confirmed the ambulance took a wrong turn but “this did not appear to cause an extensive delay”.

SAS chief executive Pauline Howie wrote: “We always strive to offer the highest possible standards of care to all our patients and it is disappointing when we let people down. P

“lease accept my sincere apologies for the delays that were experienced on that day.

“I fully appreciate how distressing this must have been for you and everyone involved with this case.”

Service chiefs have also offered to meet Ashley.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Mr Williams was in serious trouble and being defibrillated.

“It is deeply concerning that such information from medical practice staff was ignored.”

He has contacted SAS about the incident after being told of it by the Williams family.

The MSP said: “I am speaking to Ashley Williams and plan to meet the ambulance service in order to address the issue.

“Clearly any system will not work if there are not enough people on duty to operate it.

“It is very surprising that at that time the shift should be overwhelmed and they could not pick up all the calls on time. That is something I want to address.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said a review was now being carried out for when a high number of calls are experienced.

He added: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the patient’s family.

“A 999 call was received at 11.38am on Friday, February 24, to attend a GP practice in Aberdeen.

“The call was given our highest priority and a paramedic response unit arrived on scene within five minutes. This was backed up by a conveying resource five minutes later.

“A full investigation of the events was undertaken and our findings were shared with the patient’s family.

“Our ambulance control centre was experiencing a very high volume of calls at the time of this incident, which resulted in a delay processing the details of this emergency call.

“We are reviewing our contingency arrangements for periods of high call demand with BT to ensure all 999 calls are answered in line with agreed processes.”