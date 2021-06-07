Ambulance rushes to scene after teenager is struck by vehicle in Dundee street

Emergency services rushed to an incident involving a vehicle and a teenager on a busy Dundee road.

The incident took place on Berwick Drive, which connects Whitfield and Balumbie.

A witness said it appeared a young woman had been “clipped” by a car, with the Scottish Ambulance Service first on the scene – but there was no indication the driver was at fault.

Public stopped to assist injured teen

Police and members of the public were also seen parked up on a stretch of the Dundee road, between the Elms and Haddington Avenue.

However, police said today the injuries to the youngster were minor.

Checked over by paramedics

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to attend Berwick Drive, Dundee, around 6.10pm on Monday June 7, following a collision between a car and a teenage pedestrian.

“The teenager was checked over by the ambulance service at the scene, and was not required to attend hospital.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.