Ambulance guard of honour for ‘man in a million’ paramedic from Arbroath who died a week before retirement

A procession of ambulances gathered to pay tribute to a paramedic who died just a week before he was due to retire.

Robert Devine, from Arbroath, died last weekend aged 70, days before he was due to finish up with the ambulance service after 44 years.

His funeral was held at Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim yesterday with paramedic colleagues providing a guard of honour to pay their respects to the grandfather, who has been described as “a man in a million”.

They gathered outside the crematorium as family and close friends arrived along with the coffin for the funeral.

The hearse carrying his coffin was led into the crematorium by an ambulance, with its blue lights flashing.

He was recovering from a successful knee operation at Perth Royal Infirmary when he died unexpectedly on August 26.

Robert’s wife, Mary, said her husband was absolutely dedicated to his job and never wanted to give it up.

She said her husband first retired 12 years ago and returned to work within a month.

“He missed it so much and was desperate to get back,” she said.

“He never wanted to retire in the first place.

“He just loved his work. His work was his life, as well as his children and grandchildren.”

Robert’s knee injury had forced him to be off sick for the last 18 months, but he had still considered cancelling his retirement so he could help with the response to Covid-19 when he recovered.

Mary said: “He couldn’t work with his knee or he would have been there on the frontline.

“He was excited about things he could do after his operation but he did talk about cancelling his retirement.”

Mrs Devine previously described her late husband as her “rock” and said they did “everything together”.

“He was a man in a million, a family man through and through and a true gentleman,” she added.

Robert began his career with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow in 1975 before moving to Arbroath.

He threw himself into training and was one of the first paramedics in Scotland, after it became a medical profession.

He learned a number of skills, including emergency response and cardiac thrombolysis training.

Robert spent time working as an air ambulance paramedic, he helped distribute flu jags and also taught safety courses for children.

He also taught advance life support courses at Ninewells and worked at two T in the Park festivals.

He volunteered with the Red Cross and was invited to the Queen’s Garden Party twice in the 1980s.

Earlier this month he was awarded a certificate of recognition for his services by Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor.