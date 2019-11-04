Ambulance gets stuck in mud with injured player inside on boggy pitch in Dundee

An injured teenage footballer was left stricken in an ambulance on Sunday after the vehicle became stuck in mud on the rain-lashed pitch.

The player, from Fairmuir under-17s, had taken a bad knock in the first half of their clash with St Cadocs which was stopped to allow him to be treated.

An ambulance was called to the Graham Street pitches, but after driving on to the sodden surface and collecting the player it was driven to the east end area where it became bogged down on a muddy slope below the changing rooms at the Jim Bolton Pavilion.

A group of players from Fairmuir Violet under-19s went to help, along with several concerned fathers.

Violet were also playing at Graham Street against their Dundee and District Youth Football Association (DDYFA) opponents Lomond.

But despite trying to push it free, the vehicle remained stuck in the mud.

One onlooker said: “I was watching the under-19 game at Graham Street between Fairmuir Violet and Lomond, which Fairmuir comfortably won 9-0.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“But on the other pitch there was the Fairmuir v St Cadocs under-17 game.

“It also had a 2pm kick off although the DDYFA had listed the under-17 game as a noon start.

“During the first half the game was stopped due to a bad injury to a Fairmuir player.

“Both teams were at the side of the park waiting for an ambulance for the injured player.

“The ambulance arrived but I believe the Fairmuir Estates convener Graeme McMurchie met the vehicle at the gate to advise against grass entry due to the extreme wet conditions on the grass and mud.

“The ambulance driver said it would be OK and drove down to the lower pitch on the far side to collect the injured player.

“After paramedics made the injured player comfortable inside the ambulance, it set off.

“It went straight along the centre of the park area and at the east end it encountered the very slippy and muddy slope immediately below the changing room and steps at the Jim Bolton Pavilion.

“There it came to rest and got bogged down in the mud.

“Players and dads did go to try to push it free but to no avail.

“They had to call for a replacement ambulance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.