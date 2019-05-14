Ambulance called for ‘slumped’ man in Dundee city centre

Emergency crews were called to the city centre last night after a man was found slumped and unresponsive outside the Overgate.

A picture showed the man’s head drooped between his knees as he sat near the taxi rank on Nethergate.

Onlookers said he had been unresponsive before a member of the public dialled 999.

Two ambulance crews and a police vehicle arrived on the scene near the taxi rank within minutes, shortly after 5pm.

It’s believed the man had been drinking heavily before he was checked over by police.

An eyewitness said four paramedics tended to the man – who was described as being in his 40s – before escorting him to one of the waiting ambulances where he received further treatment.

The witness who contacted the emergency services said he was concerned for the man’s wellbeing after discovering him in such a sorry state.

He said: “I was just walking home when I saw the guy hunched over on the bench.

“He was completely out of it and wasn’t responding to anything I was asking him.

“Most people were just going about their day but I didn’t feel I could leave him like that.

“I understand why some people may have been unsure about approaching him as you are not sure if he’s under the influence of something.

“Given where it happened, it was a bit surprising people were just walking by because he’d certainly been like that for at least 10-20 minutes by all accounts.”

The witness admitted it wasn’t the first time he had seen something like this in Dundee and praised the emergency services for their quick response. He added: “I suppose this isn’t something that will really surprise people any more.

“Full credit to the emergency services – they were here really quickly and managed to get the guy to his feet. When he came around he was out of it. I’m not sure if it was drink or drugs.

“The way he was hunched over gave the impression it was more than alcohol but it was just such a sad sight.

“It’s right in the heart of the city, during a nice summer’s day and you’ve got a guy completely out of it.”

Police and ambulance staff confirmed they had attended.

It is understood the man did not require hospital treatment.