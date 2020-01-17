Ambulance called following two-vehicle crash in Angus this morning

Police Scotland are currently dealing with a crash on the High Street in Forfar.

A yellow Mini-Cooper and a Grey Renault van have been involved in a collision on the West High Street shortly before 8am.

The incident was reported at around 7.35am this morning and police are currently still in attendance.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is unclear at this stage whether this morning’s incident has had any impact to closing the road.

A spokeswoman for the force and ambulance was also in attendance though it was unclear if anyone has been conveyed to hospital.

She added: “Officers were contacted at around 7.35am following a road crash on West High Street in Forfar.”