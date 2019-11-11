Ambitious growth plan for Tayport firm after £500k cash boost from Holyrood

Funding of £500,000 from a Scottish Government scheme has triggered an ambitious growth plan for a Fife food processing equipment maker.

Tayport-based Foodmek, which manufactures food processing equipment and access platforms for some of the largest food producers in the UK and beyond, secured the money from the Scottish Loan Scheme.

The firm’s strategy aims to double turnover and significantly increase its workforce.

The loan, £300,000 of which comes in the immediate first tranche, will enable Foodmek to invest in new equipment, innovation and additional skilled engineers in its design office and factory operations.

Managing director Scot Kelly said: “We are naturally delighted to receive this vote of confidence in the future of Foodmek.

“Our aim is to create a renaissance for Foodmek by forming the new generation of highly-skilled staff using internally-generated cutting-edge research and development to create sector-leading innovation in order to win new customers across existing and new sectors.

“Over time we see Foodmek spurring the economy of Tayport and beyond and attracting skilled people to the area.”

The firm was founded in 1971 and now exports to more than 20 countries.